16. Regulation of Expression
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
The control of gene expression is more complex in multicellular eukaryotes than in prokaryotes because __________.
Which of the following best depicts coordinate control of genes in eukaryotes?
Which of the following is/are involved in controlling eukaryotic gene expression?
The control of gene expression is more complex in multicellular eukaryotes than in prokaryotes because __________. (Explain your answer.) a. eukaryotic cells are much smaller b. in a multicellular eukaryote, different cells are specialized for different functions c. prokaryotes are restricted to stable environments d. eukaryotes have fewer genes, so each gene must do several jobs
