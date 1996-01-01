General Biology
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Post-translational control refers to:
Which of the following is an example of positive regulation of gene expression?
In prokaryotes, control of gene expression usually occurs at the
Altering patterns of gene expression in prokaryotes would likely increase a prokaryote’s survival by _______.
Which of the following is true about operons?
Which of the following molecules is a protein that stops the transcription of a gene?
When this is present in the cell, it binds to the repressor and the repressor can no longer bind to the operator:
Which of the following statements is FALSE?
The protein that binds to the operator of the lac operon to prevent transcription is encoded by which gene?
The lac operon is a(n) _______________ operon that is typically ______________.
In the lac operon, which of the following functions does the lactose molecule serve:
If E. coli bacteria are grown in the presence of lactose:
How does extracellular glucose inhibit transcription of the lac operon?
When glucose is present:
The trp operon consists of ________ genes that encode tryptophan biosynthesis enzymes.
Under what conditions does the trp repressor block transcription of the trp operon?
If the trp regulatory gene mutates so that the repressor protein can no longer bind to tryptophan what will be the result?
In the absence of tryptophan, ______:
Based on the information you know about the trp operon, is the creation of tryptophan expensive to the cell?
Which of the following statements is TRUE?
The process of cellular differentiation is a direct result of:
Histone acetylation is associated with:
Transcriptional repression by methylation of DNA involves the methylation of which nucleotide?
Which of the following causes transcription to be increased for a specific gene?
Regulatory segments of DNA that function to increase transcription levels in eukaryotes are called:
Which of the following statements correctly describes the primary difference between enhancers and proximal control elements?
Which of the following is NOT true regarding the differences of transcription in eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Which of the following statements about transcription factors is incorrect:
Alternative RNA splicing has been estimated to occur in more than 95% of multi-exon genes. Which of the following is not an evolutionary advantage of alternative RNA splicing?
Which of the following statements best describes the function of RNAi?
Which of the following best describes siRNA?
Protein degradation is one strategy to control gene expression and is considered ______.
Post-translational modifications of proteins can affect which of the following?
A hormone signal reaches a cell and causes the cell to produce a large quantity of Protein X. After some time, the hormone signal disappears and the cell no longer needs a large quantity of Protein X. How will the cell remove the excess protein?
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.