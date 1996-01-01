General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
6. The Membrane
Active Transport
Problem
Which of the following forms of membrane transport require specific membrane proteins? a. diffusion; b. exocytosis; c. facilitated diffusion; d. active transport; e. facilitated diffusion and active transport
Show Answer
Similar Solution
35s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
BioFlix: Active Transport
by Pearson
15 views
Primary Active Transport vs Secondary Active transport
by Nonstop Neuron
142 views
MEMBRANE TRANSPORT
by Ahwan Inspire Your Mind To Win
70 views
Cell Membrane Transport - Transport Across A Membrane - How Do Things Move Across A Cell Membrane
by Whats Up Dude
55 views
Active Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
226 views
1
A Level Biology Revision "Cotransport (AQA)"
by Freesciencelessons
121 views
A Level Biology Revision "Active Transport"
by Freesciencelessons
63 views
Sodium Potassium Pump
by Amoeba Sisters
87 views
Primary Active Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
199 views
Active Transport Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
159 views
1
Primary Active Transport: Na+/K+ Pump
by Jason Amores Sumpter
254 views
Secondary Active Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
185 views
1
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.