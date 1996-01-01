Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Which of the following forms of membrane transport require specific membrane proteins? a. diffusion; b. exocytosis; c. facilitated diffusion; d. active transport; e. facilitated diffusion and active transport

Similar Solution
clock
35s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.