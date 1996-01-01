Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

General Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

6. The Membrane

Biological Membranes

8 videos | 8 questions
PRACTICE

Types of Membrane Proteins

8 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

Concentration Gradients and Diffusion

8 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

Introduction to Membrane Transport

8 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

Passive vs. Active Transport

7 videos | 7 questions
PRACTICE

Osmosis

10 videos | 10 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Simple and Facilitated Diffusion

8 videos | 10 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Active Transport

11 videos | 9 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Endocytosis and Exocytosis

10 videos | 7 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.