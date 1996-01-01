The B. anthracis genome is tripartite and comprised of a single circular chromosome and two circular virulence plasmids. The pXO1 plasmid has pagA (protective antigen and an intra membrane toxin transporter), lef (lethal factor, which is a Zn2+-dependent endoprotease), and cyaA (edema factor, which is a calmodulin-sensitive adenylate cyclase). The pXO2 plasmid carries the capsule biosynthesis genes found in a cluster and is essential for full anthrax disease. Which strain is commonly used as a live veterinarian vaccine and which strain was investigated during the anthrax letter attack, respectively?