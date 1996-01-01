- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Types of Mutations: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Mutations Practice Problems
Suppose a wild strain of bacteria cannot grow In a lactose-only medium. If a mutant bacteria which can grow in a lactose-only medium undergoes a reverse type of mutation, what can we expect from the new strain in terms of its growth?
A Drosophila has a white eye color which is a mutant phenotype. After successive breeding with a wild type, the wild phenotype was eventually eliminated from the population. The process in which the mutant phenotype is altered into wild-type is considered as:
In some mutations, a functional gene can be altered into a nonfunctional gene causing a deleterious impact on an organism. The mutation in which the wild-type allele is changed into a detrimental allele is called:
Burkitt lymphoma results from chromosome translocations that involve the Myc gene located in which of the following chromosomes?
Philadelphia chromosome is an example of which of the following types of mutations?
Which of the following statements best explains the distinction between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes?
The APC protein is a tumor suppressor gene that keeps cells from growing and dividing in an uncontrolled way. Mutations in the APC gene are associated with which of the following diseases?
When retinoblastoma is caused by a mutation that occurs in the retinal cells of one eye only, it is called:
An inherited TP53 mutation is known as Li-Fraumeni syndrome. What is the role of the TP53 gene in the body?
Which of the following diseases is associated with a mutation in the protein-coding gene called MYC Proto-Oncogene?
Fragile X syndrome is the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability and is more common in males than females. Symptoms may include delayed development of speech and language, social anxiety, hyperactivity, attention deficits, and sensory disorders. Fragile X syndrome is caused by a mutation in the _____ on the X chromosome.
All of the following types of mutations are due to errors in DNA replication, EXCEPT:
In eukaryotes, many mutations occur in the non-coding regions. When these mutations do not affect gene products or gene expression, they are considered as:
Which one of the following is a disorder that is brought on by mutations in the HEXA gene and is characterized by a lack of the hexosaminidase A enzyme, which is required to break down specific fats in the brain and nervous system?
This is a type of point mutation that happens when a single nucleotide change in the DNA sequence doesn't lead to a change in the amino acid sequence of the protein that is generated.
A mutation that changes the codon AUG to CUG would result in the incorporation of the amino acid:
Which of the following genes provides instructions for making the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, which is involved in the breakdown of the amino acid phenylalanine?
Insulin is a hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreas that regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the body. The gene for insulin is found on:
PCR amplification can be used to obtain the DNA sequence of the circadian rhythm gene in Drosophila. Which of the following statements is true regarding the cloning of a gene using this technique?
A researcher finds that a string of amino acids at the end of a protein is altered. Which type of mutation is most likely to have occurred in this case?
The sequence of the same portion of a wild-type (WT) protein and its mutant (MUT) form is as follows:
WT: Met-Val-Leu-Thr-Thr-Trp-Arg
MUT: Met-Val-Leu-Leu-Leu-Gly-Glu
Identify the type of mutation in the mutant protein.
A point mutation that results in the creation of a premature stop codon in the DNA sequence, resulting in the production of a truncated protein, is termed:
Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects the breakdown and storage of certain fatty substances in the body, particularly in the spleen, liver, and bone marrow. It is caused by mutations in the GBA gene, which provides instructions for making an enzyme called glucocerebrosidase. Which of the following options correctly describes the symptoms of Gaucher disease?
Point mutations are changes to a single nucleotide within a DNA sequence. Which of the following is a possible consequence of a point mutation?
The B. anthracis genome is tripartite and comprised of a single circular chromosome and two circular virulence plasmids. The pXO1 plasmid has pagA (protective antigen and an intra membrane toxin transporter), lef (lethal factor, which is a Zn2+-dependent endoprotease), and cyaA (edema factor, which is a calmodulin-sensitive adenylate cyclase). The pXO2 plasmid carries the capsule biosynthesis genes found in a cluster and is essential for full anthrax disease. Which strain is commonly used as a live veterinarian vaccine and which strain was investigated during the anthrax letter attack, respectively?