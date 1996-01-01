- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Types of Mutations: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Mutations Practice Problems
If a bacteria has 105 bases/genome, what is the rate of mutations/genome replication considering that the bacteria have a mutation rate of 10-10 mutations/base x replication?
In a complementation test, what would be the expected outcome if two homozygous mutant strains complement each other?
Huntington's disease (HD), is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder caused by an expansion of CAG repeats in the HTT gene. The HTT gene codes for the huntingtin protein, which has a variety of functions in neurons. A single copy of the mutant HTT allele is sufficient to cause the phenotype. Furthermore, the severity of symptoms varies, with individuals who inherit fewer CAG repeats having later onset and milder symptoms, and individuals who inherit more CAG repeats having earlier onset and more severe symptoms.
Which of the following statements best summarizes this disease?
NF1, also known as von Recklinghausen disease, is an inherited condition that follows an autosomal dominant pattern and is caused by mutations in the NF1 gene. The NF1 gene plays a vital role in the production of neurofibromin, a protein that helps regulate cell growth and division. The disorder can affect different areas of the body such as the skin, bones, and nervous system. The symptoms can vary widely among individuals with the condition; some may have a few café-au-lait spots, while others may have numerous benign tumors called neurofibromas. Additionally, some individuals carrying the NF1 mutation may not exhibit any symptoms at all, while others may experience severe symptoms. Which of the following terms best describes von Recklinghausen's disease?
A researcher wants to study the inheritance of flower color in a species of plant. They cross a true-breeding plant with red flowers with a true-breeding plant with white flowers. All of the resulting offspring have pink flowers. The researcher then crosses two of the pink-flowered offspring together and obtains a ratio of 1 red: 2 pink: 1 white in the next generation. Which of the following statements is true about the inheritance of flower color in this species of plant?