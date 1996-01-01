- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Chromosomal Variation
DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Replication
Mitosis and Meiosis
Transcription
Translation
Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Genetic Control of Development
Genomes and Genomics
Transposable Elements
Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Molecular Genetic Tools
Cancer Genetics
Quantitative Genetics
Population Genetics
Evolutionary Genetics
Types of Mutations: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Mutations Practice Problems
Haploinsufficiency in genetics describes a model of dominant gene action in diploid organisms, in which a single copy of the wild-type allele at a locus in a heterozygous combination with a variant allele is insufficient to produce the wild-type phenotype. What are the types of inheritance that are a result of gain-of-function mutations (i.e) the disease caused by the change in protein function (as a result of missense mutation) and a result of a mutant form of protein contributing to the formation of dimers or multimers, respectively?
Besides traditional microbiological techniques, a variety of molecular biological methods have been described for the selective identification of B. anthracis. Most of them use specific genes or proteins as targets for recognition and discrimination from related microorganisms. Genomic methods target unique gene sequences located on plasmids or in bacterial chromosomes. The differentiation of B. anthracis from B. cereus sensu stricto, solely based on chromosomal markers, is difficult due to the:
_____________________ result in an amino acid substitution because the codon is changed, and the new codon codes for a different amino acid.
The amino acid sequence of a wildtype peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Arg-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr-Thr. The mutant form of the same peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr. Identify the type of mutation in the mutant form of the peptide.
In an RNA sequence to be translated (----UACGAAAGCAUA----), a mutation occurred where the mutated sequence led to the termination of protein synthesis after the formation of tyrosine. The mutated sequence is (----UACUAAAGCAUA----). List the reason for the mutated sequence.
Scientists have discovered approximately 400 different mutations in the HBB gene that cause β-thalassemia. Determine the type of mutation that occurs when the β-polypeptide chain terminates prematurely.
Jacobsen syndrome is a disorder caused by the deletion of a gene from the end of chromosome 11. This type of deletion is referred to as:
Cri-du-chat syndrome is a genetic condition that is caused by the deletion mutation on:
The EGFR gene aids in maintaining healthy cell growth and spread. Which of the following is a consequence of the exon 20 insertion mutation in this gene?
A point mutation that changes a nucleotide with another of similar category is called:
Mutations that are caused by insertion generally trigger large-scale changes to the proteins. Which of the following inserted nucleotide numbers have the least adverse impact on the phenotype?
Duchene muscular dystrophy is a condition in which the _______ gene undergoes a nonsense mutation.
Identify the type of mutation in the following example:
CAA (glutamine) → CCA (proline)
Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue. People with this condition are tall and thin and have long arms, legs, fingers, and toes. This disorder is caused by a genetic mutation in which the tyrosine at position 2113 of fibrillin-1 gene is changed into STOP codon. This type of mutation is considered as:
Which of the following point mutations results in a codon that codes for a different amino acid?