Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate bonds. Understanding Lewis structures is essential for visualizing how atoms are arranged and how they interact, which is crucial for analyzing molecular shapes and bond angles. Recommended video: Guided course 03:11 03:11 Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. For example, CH₄ has a tetrahedral geometry due to four bonding pairs, while H₂O has a bent shape due to two bonding pairs and two lone pairs. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1