Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
Problem 55
Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis structure for the following molecules: e. BeCl₂ (Note: This molecule does not follow the octet rule.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. Beryllium (Be) has 2 valence electrons, and each chlorine (Cl) has 7 valence electrons. Since there are two chlorine atoms, calculate the total valence electrons: 2 (from Be) + 2 * 7 (from Cl) = 16 valence electrons.
Determine the central atom. In BeCl₂, beryllium (Be) is the central atom because it is less electronegative than chlorine (Cl) and can form bonds with multiple atoms.
Draw a skeletal structure. Place the beryllium atom in the center and the two chlorine atoms on either side, connecting each chlorine to the beryllium with a single bond.
Distribute the remaining valence electrons. After forming two single bonds, 4 electrons are used (2 for each Be-Cl bond), leaving 12 electrons. Distribute these remaining electrons around the chlorine atoms to satisfy their octet.
Check the structure. Ensure that each chlorine atom has 8 electrons (including the shared pair in the bond), and note that beryllium does not follow the octet rule and is stable with only 4 electrons in its valence shell.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Structures
Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines how an atom can bond and interact with others. For example, in beryllium chloride (BeCl₂), beryllium has two valence electrons, which it shares with two chlorine atoms, leading to a unique bonding situation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:55
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Concept 1
Octet Rule
The octet rule is a chemical rule of thumb that states atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration. However, some molecules, like BeCl₂, do not follow this rule, as beryllium can be stable with only four electrons around it. Understanding exceptions to the octet rule is crucial for accurately representing certain molecular structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Ions and the Octet Rule Concept 1
Watch next
Master Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice