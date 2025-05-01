Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules.

Valence Electrons Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. The number of valence electrons determines how an atom can bond and interact with others. For example, in beryllium chloride (BeCl₂), beryllium has two valence electrons, which it shares with two chlorine atoms, leading to a unique bonding situation.