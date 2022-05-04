When we discuss electron molecules, we typically talk about free radicals. Now, free radicals are molecules or ions with a single unpaired electron around an element. We're going to say that these radical compounds or radical molecules always have an odd number of total valence electrons. What's important to understand here is that to draw them, we place the electron on the element that is less electronegative, except in the case of hydrogen itself. That's because if we show a similar electron around hydrogen, it would be breaking the octet rule or in this case, the duet rule where it wants only 2 electrons around it.

So, if we take a look here at this molecule of nitrogen monoxide, we have a lone electron here that's unpaired on the nitrogen. Nitrogen is less electronegative than oxygen, so that's why it has the lone electron. And how do we know that nitrogen monoxide is a radical compound? Again, we would look at the total number of valence electrons and see if it's an odd number. Nitrogen is in group 5a, so it has 5 valence electrons. Oxygen is in group 6a, so it has 6 valence electrons. So, the total number of valence electrons for nitrogen monoxide is 11 electrons. So it's an odd number, and that's why we have a radical molecule or compound in this case. So just keep in mind when we deal with these radical or free radical compounds, this is what you need to be on the lookout for to determine if it is a radical or not.