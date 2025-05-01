Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combined Gas Law The combined gas law is an equation that relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of a gas. It is expressed as (P₁V₁)/T₁ = (P₂V₂)/T₂, where P is pressure, V is volume, and T is temperature. This law combines Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Gay-Lussac's Law, allowing for the analysis of gas behavior under varying conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:43 01:43 Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law

Rearranging Equations Rearranging equations involves manipulating an equation to isolate a specific variable. This process often requires using algebraic techniques such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. In the context of the combined gas law, isolating P₂ means expressing it in terms of the other variables, which is essential for solving problems related to gas behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 01:13 01:13 Thermochemical Equations