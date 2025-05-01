Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Rearrange the variables in the combined gas law to solve for P₂
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the combined gas law formula: \( \frac{P_1 V_1}{T_1} = \frac{P_2 V_2}{T_2} \).
To solve for \( P_2 \), first multiply both sides by \( T_2 \) to eliminate the denominator on the right side: \( T_2 \times \frac{P_1 V_1}{T_1} = P_2 V_2 \).
Next, divide both sides by \( V_2 \) to isolate \( P_2 \) on one side of the equation: \( \frac{T_2 \times P_1 V_1}{T_1 V_2} = P_2 \).
Rearrange the equation to clearly show \( P_2 \) on the left side: \( P_2 = \frac{P_1 V_1 T_2}{T_1 V_2} \).
This equation now expresses \( P_2 \) in terms of the other variables: \( P_1 \), \( V_1 \), \( T_1 \), \( V_2 \), and \( T_2 \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combined Gas Law
The combined gas law is an equation that relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of a gas. It is expressed as (P₁V₁)/T₁ = (P₂V₂)/T₂, where P is pressure, V is volume, and T is temperature. This law combines Boyle's Law, Charles's Law, and Gay-Lussac's Law, allowing for the analysis of gas behavior under varying conditions.
Rearranging Equations
Rearranging equations involves manipulating an equation to isolate a specific variable. This process often requires using algebraic techniques such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. In the context of the combined gas law, isolating P₂ means expressing it in terms of the other variables, which is essential for solving problems related to gas behavior.
Guided course
01:13
Thermochemical Equations
Gas Variables
Gas variables include pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T), which are interrelated in the behavior of gases. Pressure is the force exerted by gas particles, volume is the space occupied by the gas, and temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles. Understanding how these variables interact is crucial for applying the combined gas law effectively.
