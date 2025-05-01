Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Pressure Partial pressure refers to the pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases. It is a crucial concept in understanding gas behavior, as each gas in a mixture contributes to the total pressure according to its mole fraction. In this context, the partial pressures of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor in the lungs are used to determine their respective contributions to the overall composition of air. Recommended video: Guided course 00:48 00:48 Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 2

Percent Composition Percent composition is a way to express the concentration of each component in a mixture as a percentage of the total. It is calculated by dividing the partial pressure of each gas by the total pressure of the gas mixture and multiplying by 100. This concept is essential for determining how much of each gas is present in the air within the lungs, which is vital for understanding respiratory physiology. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Mass Percent Concept