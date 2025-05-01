Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Problem 20
Textbook Question
Determine the percent composition of air in the lungs from the following composition in partial pressures: PN2 = 573 mmHg, PO2 = 100 mmHg, PCO2 = 40 mmHg, and PH2O = 47 mmHg; all at 37 °C and 1 atm pressure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the total pressure by summing up the partial pressures: \( P_{\text{total}} = P_{N_2} + P_{O_2} + P_{CO_2} + P_{H_2O} \).
Determine the percent composition of nitrogen by using the formula: \( \text{Percent } N_2 = \left( \frac{P_{N_2}}{P_{\text{total}}} \right) \times 100 \% \).
Determine the percent composition of oxygen by using the formula: \( \text{Percent } O_2 = \left( \frac{P_{O_2}}{P_{\text{total}}} \right) \times 100 \% \).
Determine the percent composition of carbon dioxide by using the formula: \( \text{Percent } CO_2 = \left( \frac{P_{CO_2}}{P_{\text{total}}} \right) \times 100 \% \).
Determine the percent composition of water vapor by using the formula: \( \text{Percent } H_2O = \left( \frac{P_{H_2O}}{P_{\text{total}}} \right) \times 100 \% \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Partial Pressure
Partial pressure refers to the pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases. It is a crucial concept in understanding gas behavior, as each gas in a mixture contributes to the total pressure according to its mole fraction. In this context, the partial pressures of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor in the lungs are used to determine their respective contributions to the overall composition of air.
Percent Composition
Percent composition is a way to express the concentration of each component in a mixture as a percentage of the total. It is calculated by dividing the partial pressure of each gas by the total pressure of the gas mixture and multiplying by 100. This concept is essential for determining how much of each gas is present in the air within the lungs, which is vital for understanding respiratory physiology.
Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures
Dalton's Law states that the total pressure of a gas mixture is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of its individual gases. This principle allows us to calculate the total pressure in the lungs by adding the partial pressures of nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor. Understanding this law is fundamental for analyzing gas mixtures and their behaviors in various conditions, such as in the human respiratory system.
