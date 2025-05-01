Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures Dalton's Law states that in a mixture of gases, the total pressure exerted is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas. This principle allows us to calculate the pressure of one gas in a mixture if we know the total pressure and the partial pressures of the other gases present.

Partial Pressure Partial pressure refers to the pressure that a single gas in a mixture would exert if it occupied the entire volume alone at the same temperature. It is a crucial concept for understanding gas behavior in mixtures and is calculated using the formula: P_total = P_helium + P_nitrogen.