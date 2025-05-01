Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
Problem 78
Textbook Question
A mixture of nitrogen (N₂) and helium has a volume of 250 mL at 30 °C and a total pressure of 745 mmHg. (8.5, 8.6, 8.7)a. If the partial pressure of helium is 32 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of the nitrogen?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: total pressure (P_total) = 745 mmHg and partial pressure of helium (P_He) = 32 mmHg.
Recall Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures, which states that the total pressure of a gas mixture is the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas: P_total = P_N2 + P_He.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the partial pressure of nitrogen (P_N2): P_N2 = P_total - P_He.
Substitute the known values into the equation: P_N2 = 745 mmHg - 32 mmHg.
Calculate the partial pressure of nitrogen using the values from the previous step.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures
Dalton's Law states that in a mixture of gases, the total pressure exerted is equal to the sum of the partial pressures of each individual gas. This principle allows us to calculate the pressure of one gas in a mixture if we know the total pressure and the partial pressures of the other gases present.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:02
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 3
Partial Pressure
Partial pressure refers to the pressure that a single gas in a mixture would exert if it occupied the entire volume alone at the same temperature. It is a crucial concept for understanding gas behavior in mixtures and is calculated using the formula: P_total = P_helium + P_nitrogen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 2
Gas Laws
Gas laws describe the relationships between pressure, volume, temperature, and the number of moles of a gas. In this context, understanding how these variables interact helps in solving for unknown pressures and volumes in gas mixtures, particularly under varying conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Watch next
Master Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice