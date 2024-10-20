Multiple Choice

Determine the mass (in grams) of water formed when 15.3 L NH 3 (at 298 K and 1.50 atm) is reacted with 21.7 L of O 2 (at 323 K and 1.1 atm).



4 NH 3 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H 2 O (g)