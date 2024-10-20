The oxidation of phosphorus can be represented by the following equation:



P 4 (s) + 5 O 2 (g) → 2 P 2 O 5 (g)



If 1.85 L of diphosphorus pentoxide form at a temperature of 50.0 ºC and 1.12 atm, what is the mass (in g) of phosphorus that reacted?