Now remember in our discussion of the galvanic cell we talked about the two metal electrodes involved. Here we had our anode and our cathode. Remember, at the anode we have the loss of electrons, and if we take a look here at the zinc compartment we know that it represented the anode, and we know what happened here was that zinc was oxidized to zinc ion. So what does that entail? Well, we know that the zinc metal electrode is losing electrons over time and as it loses the electrons it's going to produce zinc 2+ ions. So here we see the electron traveling away from the metal zinc electrode and producing as a result a zinc 2+ ion.

Now, what does this do over time? Well, you might hear from your professor that the anode dissolves away. Given enough time, over time our zinc is going to become smaller and smaller, so a portion of it will disappear. Pieces of it will go away because we're losing electrons and over time that adds up to mass loss.

What would the anode reaction look like? Well, here if our zinc solid is losing electrons, the electrons' loss would have to be on the products side, it's producing 2+ ions, ions would be aqueous in solution, and here are the two electrons it's lost:

Zn(s) → Zn (2+)(aq) + 2 e- Zn(s) → Zn (2+)(aq) + 2 e-

On the other side, the cathode is gaining electrons, so here the surface of the cathode is gaining electrons so over time the surface becomes more negative. Because the surface is getting a slight negative charge it's going to attract the positive copper 2+ ions floating within the solution. They're going to be attracted to the electrons and travel towards the surface and when they come into contact with the electrons on the surface they're neutralized, thereby becoming copper solid. Thus we're getting an encrusting effect on top of the copper metal electrode of more copper. You may hear that cathodes plate out, and that's because of the partial negative charges gain. You can have these metal cations in the solution adhering to the surface, thereby making the electrode itself bigger and bulkier over time.

Now, what does that look like in terms of a half reaction?

Cu (2+)(aq) + 2 e- → Cu(s) Cu (2+)(aq) + 2 e- → Cu(s)

Now, we can give the overall reaction from this, remember your electrons are always cancelling out, and then you bring down everything else:

Zn(s) + Cu (2+)(aq) → Zn (2+)(aq) + Cu(s) Zn(s) + Cu (2+)(aq) → Zn (2+)(aq) + Cu(s)

Now if we look at this example from what we just covered we can say, how many electrons are transferred between the zinc and copper electrodes in the Galvanic cell? Well, we can say here that two electrons are being canceled from both half reactions, that's because two electrons are being transferred. So here my answer would have to be option B.

So remember, the anode is where oxidation occurs, we're losing electrons, and given enough time the anode itself could start diminishing in size. The cathode over time gains electrons giving itself a negative surface, which thereby attracts the metal cations already dissolved within the solution. This causes the cathode over time to get a little bit bigger.

Okay, so just keep this in mind when looking at a typical galvanic cell with two metal electrodes.