So now let's take a look at the following practice question. Here it says convert the following standard notation values into scientific notation. So, for the first one, we have 377,000. We can assume that we have a decimal here at the end, and we just have to move it enough spaces to make our coefficient a value between 1 and 10. So we move it over 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. We stop there because that gives us 3.77, which is a number between 1 and 10. Now I moved it over 5 spaces to make the coefficient smaller. If I make the coefficient smaller, that means that my exponent becomes larger or it increases. So here, we moved over 5 spaces to make coefficients smaller, so my coefficient and my exponent increases by 5. So it's 3.77 5 x 10 5. For the next one, here is our decimal point. Again, we need to move it enough spaces to make a coefficient of value between 1 and 10, so I move it 1, 2, 3, 4. Now I am making the coefficient larger, so it means my exponent has to become smaller, has to decrease. And we moved it 4 spaces, so this becomes negative 4. And then finally, we have 707.82. We're going to move this in order to decrease my coefficient to make it a value between 1 and 7. So now it's 7.0782 2 x 10 2. Now I'm making the coefficient decrease, which means the exponent has to increase. So I moved it 2 spaces, so this is a positive 2. So that's 7.0782 2 x 10 2. So just remember, scientific notation is just a way of making very large or very small numbers more manageable and easier to use. Sometimes, though, it's important to know how to do standard notation as well because, sometimes, scientific notation isn't needed. Take to heart some of these questions that we've done, and you'll be able to convert between scientific notation and standard notation quite easily.