Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, 0.00025 can be expressed as 2.5 x 10^-4, where 2.5 is the significant figure and -4 indicates the decimal place shift. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. In the case of 0.00025, the significant figures are '2' and '5', which means the number should be expressed in scientific notation with these two digits. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2