Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry, as it reflects the precision of the data used. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Multiplication of Measurements When multiplying measurements, the result should be reported with the same number of significant figures as the measurement with the least significant figures. This rule ensures that the precision of the result is not overstated, maintaining the integrity of the data. For example, in the calculation of 45.7 x 0.034, the number of significant figures in the final answer will be determined by the factor with the fewest significant figures. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1