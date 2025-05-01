Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in chemistry, as it reflects the precision of the data.

Multiplication of Significant Figures When multiplying numbers, the result should be reported with the same number of significant figures as the factor with the least significant figures. This rule ensures that the precision of the result is not overstated. For example, in the calculation of 0.00278 x 5, the number 0.00278 has three significant figures, while 5 has one significant figure, so the final answer should be expressed with one significant figure.