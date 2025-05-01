Table of contents
3. Matter and Energy
Law of Conservation of Mass
Problem 16
Textbook Question
Assume that the mixture of substances in drawing (a) undergoes a reaction. Which of the drawings (b)–(d) represent a product mixture consistent with the law of conservation of mass?a.
b.
c.
d.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of each type of particle in drawing (a).
Apply the law of conservation of mass, which states that the total mass of reactants must equal the total mass of products.
Count the number of each type of particle in drawings (b), (c), and (d) to see if they match the total number of particles in drawing (a).
Ensure that the types of particles in the product drawings are consistent with possible chemical reactions that could occur with the reactants in drawing (a).
Determine which drawing(s) (b), (c), or (d) have the same total number and types of particles as drawing (a), indicating a consistent product mixture.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Law of Conservation of Mass
The Law of Conservation of Mass states that in a closed system, the total mass of reactants must equal the total mass of products in a chemical reaction. This principle implies that matter cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. Therefore, when analyzing a reaction, the number and type of atoms before and after the reaction must remain constant, ensuring that the mass is conserved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:48
Law of Conservation of Mass
Chemical Reaction
A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. During this process, the arrangement of atoms changes, but the total number of each type of atom remains the same. Understanding the nature of the reactants and products is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction and ensuring compliance with the conservation laws.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate how much of each substance is needed or produced based on balanced chemical equations. Mastery of stoichiometry is essential for verifying that a proposed product mixture adheres to the Law of Conservation of Mass, as it provides the necessary framework for analyzing the ratios of substances involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
