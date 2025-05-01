Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Law of Conservation of Mass The Law of Conservation of Mass states that in a closed system, the total mass of reactants must equal the total mass of products in a chemical reaction. This principle implies that matter cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed. Therefore, when analyzing a reaction, the number and type of atoms before and after the reaction must remain constant, ensuring that the mass is conserved. Recommended video: Guided course 01:48 01:48 Law of Conservation of Mass

Chemical Reaction A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. During this process, the arrangement of atoms changes, but the total number of each type of atom remains the same. Understanding the nature of the reactants and products is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction and ensuring compliance with the conservation laws. Recommended video: Guided course 00:58 00:58 Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1