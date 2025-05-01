Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Acids
Problem 6
Textbook Question
Write formulas for each of the following acids and bases:f.hypochlorous acid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the name of the acid: Hypochlorous acid.
Recognize that hypochlorous acid is an oxyacid, which means it contains hydrogen, oxygen, and another element (chlorine in this case).
Recall the general formula for oxyacids: HXO, where X is the central atom (chlorine here).
Determine the oxidation state of chlorine in hypochlorous acid, which is +1.
Write the chemical formula for hypochlorous acid as \( \text{HClO} \).
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acids and Bases
Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases are substances that can accept protons. This fundamental concept is crucial for understanding the behavior of various compounds in chemical reactions, particularly in aqueous solutions. The strength of an acid or base is often measured by its ability to dissociate in water, influencing its reactivity and the pH of the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1
Chemical Formulas
A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For acids, the formula typically starts with hydrogen (H) followed by the anion. Understanding how to derive and write these formulas is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the properties of acids and bases in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Hypochlorous Acid
Hypochlorous acid (HClO) is a weak acid formed when chlorine dissolves in water. It is important in various applications, including disinfection and bleaching. Recognizing its structure and properties helps in understanding its behavior in chemical reactions, particularly in redox processes and its role in biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:54
Acid-Base Introduction Example 1
Related Videos
Related Practice