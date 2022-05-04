So here, let's take a look at binary acids. Now binary acids, since they're acids, are also represented as covalent compounds, and they contain the H+ ion, which is our hydrogen ion. But here, they are going to be bonded to a nonmetal anion that is not oxygen. Binary acids are covalent compounds, usually beginning with hydrogen, that contain no oxygen. Here, how do we form them? Well, we know that they possess the H+ ion, and let's think of a nonmetal they can be connected to in the anion form, which means they have a negative charge. So let's say we're dealing with iodine. Iodine is in group 7A, so its charge is minus 1. So here we have plus 1 from the hydrogen, minus 1 from the iodine. If you've seen our videos on writing ionic compounds, we apply the same principles here. Remember, if the numbers in the charges are the same, they simply cancel out, and you combine together your elements. So here, this would be HI. HI would represent a typical binary acid.

Alright, so here, rules for naming these binary acids. Well, step 1 is the prefix they are going to use. The prefix they use is hydro, and that basically represents the H+ ion. Then we're going to say step 2: use the base name of the nonmetal. Now here's the thing. Remember, the base name is usually the beginning part of the name of the nonmetal that is being used, and it's unchanged, except when we use sulfur or phosphorus. So, in their acid forms, for sulfur, we actually use the entire name. We don't use the base name. We use the entire name for sulfur. And for phosphorus, we don’t just use its base name; we use a little bit more. The base name of phosphorus is phosph, but in acid form, we actually use 'or' as well. So, again, the nonmetal part of the acid, that is not the H+, we use its base name except for sulfur and phosphorus. We use a little bit more than just their base names. Then finally, to end the name of the binary acid, we use "ic acid" for the end of the name. So we apply these principles, and we'll be able to name any type of binary acid.