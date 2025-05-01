Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula Interpretation A chemical formula represents the elements in a compound and their respective quantities. In the formula C₁₅H₂₂ClNO₂, the letters denote the chemical symbols for carbon (C), hydrogen (H), chlorine (Cl), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). Understanding how to read and interpret these symbols is essential for identifying the elements present in a compound. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula

Elemental Symbols Each element in the periodic table is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, which is used in chemical formulas. For example, C stands for carbon, H for hydrogen, Cl for chlorine, N for nitrogen, and O for oxygen. Familiarity with these symbols is crucial for accurately naming the elements in any given chemical formula. Recommended video: Guided course 04:01 04:01 Periodic Table: Symbols Concept