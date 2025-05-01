Table of contents
5. Molecules and Compounds
Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
Problem 5
Textbook Question
Write the names for the elements in each of the following formulas of compounds used in medicine:c. Demerol, C₁₅H₂₂ClNO₂
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify each element in the chemical formula C_{15}H_{22}ClNO_{2}.
The formula contains the following elements: Carbon (C), Hydrogen (H), Chlorine (Cl), Nitrogen (N), and Oxygen (O).
Carbon is represented by the symbol C.
Hydrogen is represented by the symbol H.
Chlorine is represented by the symbol Cl.
Nitrogen is represented by the symbol N.
Oxygen is represented by the symbol O.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Formula Interpretation
A chemical formula represents the elements in a compound and their respective quantities. In the formula C₁₅H₂₂ClNO₂, the letters denote the chemical symbols for carbon (C), hydrogen (H), chlorine (Cl), nitrogen (N), and oxygen (O). Understanding how to read and interpret these symbols is essential for identifying the elements present in a compound.
Elemental Symbols
Each element in the periodic table is represented by a unique one- or two-letter symbol, which is used in chemical formulas. For example, C stands for carbon, H for hydrogen, Cl for chlorine, N for nitrogen, and O for oxygen. Familiarity with these symbols is crucial for accurately naming the elements in any given chemical formula.
Compound Naming Conventions
The naming of chemical compounds follows specific conventions based on the elements involved and their arrangement. In the case of organic compounds like Demerol, the IUPAC naming system is often used, which considers the structure and functional groups present. Understanding these conventions helps in correctly identifying and naming the compounds based on their chemical formulas.
