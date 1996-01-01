Multiple Choice
A compound that contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen is composed of 48.64% C and 43.2% O by mass. What is the empirical formula of this compound?
Elemental analysis of a sample of an ionic compound showed 2.82 g of Na, 4.35 g of Cl, and 7.83 g of O. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
A compound composed of carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine contains 4.19 x 1023 hydrogen atoms. If 9.00 g of the compound also contains 55.0% chlorine by mass, what is the empirical formula?