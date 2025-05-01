Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Formula A structural formula represents the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, showing how the atoms are bonded to each other. It provides detailed information about the connectivity and spatial orientation of the atoms, often depicted using lines to indicate bonds. For example, in the structural formula of ethanol (C2H5OH), the arrangement of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms is clearly illustrated, allowing for a better understanding of the molecule's geometry.

Condensed Structure A condensed structure is a simplified representation of a molecule that groups atoms together to convey the molecular formula without showing all the bonds explicitly. It typically lists the atoms in a linear format, indicating how they are connected in a more compact way. For instance, the condensed structure of ethanol can be written as CH3CH2OH, which conveys the same information as the structural formula but in a more concise manner.