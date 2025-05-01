Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balanced Chemical Equation A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning matter is neither created nor destroyed during the reaction. In the given equation, A2 and B2 react to form AB2, with coefficients indicating the stoichiometric ratios of reactants and products.

Percent Yield Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product obtained from the reaction to the theoretical yield predicted by stoichiometry. It is expressed as a percentage and is calculated using the formula: (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. This concept is crucial for evaluating how well a reaction proceeds under given conditions.