Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
Problem 18
Textbook Question
Consider the balanced chemical equation: A2 + 2B2 → 2AB2. A reaction is performed with the initial amounts of A2 and B2 shown in part (a). The amount of product obtained is shown in part (b). Calculate the percent yield.a.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Count the initial number of A2 and B2 molecules from the image. Let's say there are X A2 molecules and Y B2 molecules.
According to the balanced equation A2 + 2B2 → 2AB2, determine the limiting reactant by comparing the mole ratio of A2 to B2. Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to find the theoretical yield of AB2.
Count the number of AB2 molecules formed in the product image. This is the actual yield.
Calculate the theoretical yield of AB2 using the limiting reactant. For every 1 mole of A2, 2 moles of AB2 are produced, and for every 2 moles of B2, 2 moles of AB2 are produced.
Calculate the percent yield using the formula: \( \text{Percent Yield} = \left( \frac{\text{Actual Yield}}{\text{Theoretical Yield}} \right) \times 100 \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Balanced Chemical Equation
A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning matter is neither created nor destroyed during the reaction. In the given equation, A2 and B2 react to form AB2, with coefficients indicating the stoichiometric ratios of reactants and products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Percent Yield
Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product obtained from the reaction to the theoretical yield predicted by stoichiometry. It is expressed as a percentage and is calculated using the formula: (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. This concept is crucial for evaluating how well a reaction proceeds under given conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Percent Yield
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using the coefficients from a balanced equation to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for calculating theoretical yields and determining the limiting reactant in a reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
