Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the amount of product formed from a given amount of reactant by using molar ratios derived from the coefficients in the balanced equation. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for solving problems involving yields and conversions between grams and moles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. In this problem, the molar masses of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol are crucial for converting grams of reactants to moles and subsequently to grams of products, facilitating the yield calculation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass