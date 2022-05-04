Now before we go into the different shapes involved with these sets of orbitals, realize that they are connected to our subshell letter. Remember, our subshell letters are spdf. And when it comes to the f subshell or sublevel, remember that it is beyond the scope of this course. So let's go back up. When we're dealing with the s subshell or sublevel, realize that it has connected to it one orbital, which is represented by this red box. That orbital has a specific shape attached to it, which is just a sphere.

When we're dealing with the p subshell or sublevel, it itself is broken down further into 3 sets of orbitals. So when we talk about 3p, for example, 3p is composed of 3 of these orbitals. Now, we're going to say that they are shaped like ellipses or dumbbells, and we're gonna say the part that's shaded in is the most likely region where an electron will reside. We're gonna say that they each have their own designation of p x , p y , and p z . Now this is in reference to a coordinate graph. So remember if we have this graph here, this is y, this is x, and this can be seen as z. So when we're saying p x that means it resides on the x-axis, when we say p y that means it resides on the y-axis, and when we say p z it resides on the z-axis. Okay. So that's where these letters are coming from.

For d, we're going to say here that d has 5 shapes because it has 5 different orbitals. And we're gonna say that these orbitals are d yz , d xy , d xz , d x2y2 , d z2 . Now of course, you don't have to memorize these specific descriptions for each of these orbitals because that's way too complicated and beyond the scope of this course. What you do need to remember is that when it comes to the d subshell or sublevel, it has 5 different orbitals. The first 4 are shaped like 4 leaf clovers, and the 5th one is shaped like a dumbbell with a ring around it.

When it comes to the f subshell or sublevel, it has attached to it 7 different orbitals. Each of them would have their own shape, but again, their shapes are beyond the focus or scope of this course, so don't worry about it. Just realize that when it comes to the f subshell or sublevel, it has 7 sets of orbitals. Alright. So just remember that our subshell letter or sublevel letter is connected to our sets of orbitals, each with their own unique shape.