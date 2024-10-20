Which of the following statements is false?

a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.

b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.

c) A set of 3s orbitals would have less energy than a set of 5p orbitals.

d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.

e) A set of p orbitals contains 1 orbital.