Electron affinity, which is abbreviated as EA, represents the energy released from the addition of an electron to a gaseous atom or ion in kilojoules. So here, let's say we have carbon gas. We're dealing with a gaseous atom. We need to add an electron to it. Adding an electron means that it will be a reactant. The carbon absorbs that electron and gains a negative charge because electrons are negative. Now, in order to connect them together, energy has to be released. This energy represents the electron affinity. Here, it has to be a product because it's being released. Now, in chemistry, of course, there are exceptions that arise sometimes, and this is one of them. With electron affinity, the exception is we have electron affinities that are less than or equal to 0, and that happens when the element will not readily accept an electron. But why would an element want to accept an electron? Well, they may have a uniquely stable electron configuration or arrangement, i.e., the noble gases. We've talked about noble gases being perfect. If you're perfect in terms of your number of electrons, you don't have a need to accept another electron. So, the noble gases are a great example of elements that will not readily accept an electron. Now the general trend is electron affinity increases as we move from left to right across a period and going up a group. What does it mean that an electron can easily accept an electron or not? Well, we're going to say here that if the lower your electron affinity, then the electron will not easily be accepted. So, the smaller your electron affinity is, the harder it is for that element or ion to accept an electron. And we're going to say here that the greater your electron affinity is, then the more readily that ion or atom will accept an electron.