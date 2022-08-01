in this video, we're going to talk about the importance of microorganisms as research tools. And so microorganisms are commonly used in research, and a lot of this has to do with the fact that microorganisms have the same fundamental metabolic and genetic features as complex multi cellular organisms. And so studying microorganisms can reveal information about complex multi cellular organisms. Also, all cells are made up of the same chemical elements. All cells will build and perform similar cell structures and metabolic pathways. And so there's a famous quote that says what is true of elephants is also true of bacteria, and bacteria are way easier to study than elephants. And so that might not be entirely true, elephants are not identical to bacteria, but at the metabolic and molecular level, there are a lot of similarities between microorganisms and complex multi cellular organisms. And so microorganisms are really inexpensive to grow very quickly, which means that it's cheap to grow microorganisms quickly. And that also helps to make microorganisms excellent research tools. Microorganisms can also be used as what are known as model organisms and model organisms are non human species that are studied to provide insight into other organisms. And so by studying microorganisms and using microorganisms as research tools, we can also gain insights into other types of organisms. And so if we take a look at our example down below, we can get a better feel for this idea. And so notice that we're showing you a bunch of model microorganisms that are used by scientists to study and reveal uh information about other types of organisms as well. And so notice that at the bottom of each of these boxes, we have what scientists are studying with these particular organisms. And so on. The far left, we're showing you a bacterium, Escherichia coli. And scientists uses Escherichia coli as a model organism for molecular genetics. Then uh next what we have is an alga or a specific type of algae and it is clement Ramona's rain hardy. And scientists use this organism to study photosynthesis and flagellum motility. Then we have an example of a protozoan model organism stent or Corey uh serious. And uh scientists use this protas own um to study single cell regeneration and then last but not least over here. On the far right, we have a specific fungus, uh schizo sacrifices palm Bay. And uh scientists use this organism as a model organism to study cell cycle and cell division. And so microorganisms play a really important role as research tools to help scientists gain information not only about the organism itself, but also to gain insights into other organisms as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to how micro organisms microorganisms are important as research tools. And so I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts