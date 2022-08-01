in this video, we're going to talk about some of the environmental benefits of microorganisms. And so some microorganisms play critical roles in maintaining an environment that supports the life of other organisms. And so other organisms that are multi cellular, like animals and plants rely heavily on microorganisms to maintain their environments. So, for example, some microorganisms are capable of a process known as nitrogen fixation, which is the process that converts atmospheric nitrogen gas or end to, which is an unusable form of nitrogen for most animals and plants Into other forms of nitrogen, such as Ammonia, for instance, or NH three, that is a usable form for other organisms. And so down below in our image on the bottom left, we're showing you a little image of the process of nitrogen fixation. And so notice that we're showing you a plant here and in the roots of this plant, zooming into this roots area, you'll see that there are nitrogen fixing bacteria which are right here which are capable of performing nitrogen fixation, which is taking atmospheric nitrogen gas or end to which is an unusable form of nitrogen for the plant. And converting this nitrogen gas into another form of nitrogen, such as ammonia, which is a usable form of nitrogen that the plant can actually use for survival. And so microorganisms are important in that way. Now other microorganisms are capable of degrading a policy Sacco ride, known as cellulose in animal guts, which helps certain types of animals eat and digest many types of plants and grasses and things like that. And uh some microorganisms are also capable of degrading cellulose in the environment uh to prevent fallen leaves and fallen trees from piling up in the environment. And so if we take a look at our image in the middle, down below here, you can see how microorganisms can be important for digesting cellulose. And so notice that this cow here, which eats quite a lot of grass, needs to be thankful for its gut bacteria, It's gut microorganisms because without the gut microorganisms that degrade the cellulose in the grass, this cow would not be able to eat this grass. And so notice the cow is saying thanks, gut bacteria, I couldn't eat this grass without you and the gut bacteria saying you're welcome. And so you can see how these microorganisms can be important for breaking down cellulose. Now, last but not least, some microorganisms can be used in a process known as bio remediation, which is a process that uses microorganisms to degrade various environmental pollutants and toxic chemicals. And so down below, over here, on the right hand side, we're showing you a little image of bio remediation and so notice that the addition of microorganisms nutrients and some oxygen down into uh underground water that may be contaminated with pollutants. These microorganisms can degrade the pollutants and basically help to detoxify an area that may be contaminated with pollutants. And so this groundwater can be treated with microorganisms. The microorganisms can then degrade the pollutants and help to remediate the area that has been polluted. And so microorganisms they have or they can have a great uh impact the beneficial impact on the environment. And then that here concludes this brief introduction and we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

