in this video, we're going to talk about some of the commercial benefits of microorganisms. And so microorganisms can actually be used strategically by humans to make lots of money to make bank essentially, microorganisms can be used by humans to make really valuable products that can be bought and sold to make a profit. For example, microorganisms are used in food production to make foods such as bread, beer, milk, yogurt and cheeses, which I personally love. Microorganisms can also be used to make valuable products such as antibiotics to help people defend against bad bacteria that may cause harm. Microorganisms can also be used to make dietary supplements to help boost people's nutrition. Microorganisms can also be used to make biofuels to help power our vehicles that we use for transportation. Microorganisms can be used to make insecticides, which we can use on plants to help protect our plants and crops from insects. And microorganisms can also be used to make molecules that we used to make plastics. And of course we use plastics for so many different things. And so down below, we're showing you an image here, uh that shows you some of the commercial uses of microorganisms. So on the far left over here, we're showing you how baker's and brewer's yeast, which is really just a specific types of sacrum, iasi sarah V. C, a specific types of fungi um can be used in the production of making wine and beer and breads. And so you can see here we have beer and wines and breads which microorganisms can be used to produce. They can also be used to produce cheeses such as blue cheese mold. penicillin. Rocket 40 is used in cheesemaking to make these different types of cheeses that you see here also. They can be used to make other valuable products such as penicillin. Antibiotics that humans can use to help defend against bad bacteria that might cause harm and may cause disease such as penicillium rubens is a type of filament, it's mold that is going to be making penicillin a class of antibiotics. And of course these antibiotics can be sold to help protect humans against bad bacteria. And so microorganisms can have a lot of commercial benefits. And there are a lot of career opportunities in the microbiology field when it comes to using microorganisms for commercial purposes. And so this year concludes our introduction here to how microorganisms can be commercially beneficial. And I'll see you all in our next video.

