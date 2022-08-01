in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the importance of microorganisms. And so microorganisms are incredibly important to all living organisms, especially to humans. It turns out that we actually cannot survive without microorganisms recall that microorganisms are going to live on our bodies and in our bodies. And we refer to those organisms as the human microbiota. And so they're important for many different reasons as we'll talk about later in our course, but we cannot survive without microorganisms. However, microorganisms have also killed more people through disease than through war. And so it's kind of a love hate relationship with microorganisms. We need them to survive. But some types of microorganisms can cause us disease and harm. Now, microorganisms have really important roles commercially environmentally as research tools and they have important roles in health as well. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to continue to talk about the important roles that microorganisms have once again commercially environmentally as research tools and in health. And so I'll see you all in our next video

