Microorganisms in Health & Disease

in this video, we're going to talk about the importance of microorganisms and health, but also in disease. And so it turns out that even our own human bodies actually carry an enormous population of microorganisms at all times that we refer to as the normal microbiota. And so this normal microbiota is also sometimes referred to as the normal flora. And once again, it's referring to an enormous population of microorganisms, more specifically, trillions of microbes that live on and in the bodies of multicellular organisms such as ourselves. Now, as the name implies, with the term normal, these trillions of microbes normally exist on humans and under normal conditions, these trillions of microbes do not cause us harm, they do not cause us disease under normal conditions. And in fact, the normal microbiota actually plays important roles in sustaining and maintaining human health, helping to keep us healthy and protecting us from disease causing pathogens by competing with disease causing microbes. Now, later in our course, we'll talk a lot more about the normal microbiota, but for now this here is our brief introduction. And it turns out that there was a project named the human microbiome Project, which was a set of coordinated studies that used advanced technology to help characterize the microbes that inhabit humans. And millions upon millions of dollars were invested in this human microbiome project, which goes to show how important the human normal microbiota is in helping to sustain our health. Now again, once again because the normal microbiota or the normal flora are normally found on our bodies and they're important for helping to maintain human health. This shows how microorganisms are important in health, but it's important to also realize that microorganisms are not only important for health, they are also capable of causing disease depending on the type. So some can act as what are known as pathogens and pathogens is really just the fancy scientific term to refer to disease causing microbes, microbes that can cause humans harm and disease. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice at the top here, it's focusing in on the human normal microbiota and so notice that it's showing you all of these microbes that are on the surface of this person's skin. But notice that they're saying, don't worry, we are here to help. And so this image is supposed to emphasize that the normal microbiota plays important roles in helping to maintain human health and keep us healthy and protect us from other disease causing pathogens. Now, although some microbes are going to be important for maintaining health. Other microbes are capable of acting as pathogens and causing human diseases. And so here we're showing you some different groups of pathogens and different diseases that they are capable of causing. So over here, on the far left, we're showing you some bacterial diseases that you may or may not be familiar with, such as strep throat tuberculosis, gonorrhea, tetanus pneumonia and syphilis and these are all going to be diseases that are associated with a bacterial infection. And so here we're showing you an image of mycobacterium tuberculosis which is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis disease. Then next what we have are some examples of fungal diseases that you may or may not be familiar with, such as ringworm, athlete's foot candidate basis, yeast infections, fungal nail infections, valley fever. And down below we're showing you an image of tri ko fight and ruby um which is the specific fungus that causes ringworm and athlete's foot. Next over here, what we have are some examples of protozoan diseases that you may or may not be familiar with, such as malaria. Um Grd I Gr de ASIS traveler's diarrhea, sleeping sickness, tax a plasma Asus. And so down below we're showing you an image of giardia. Do Arduino do analysis which is the protozoan that causes Gr de ASIS. Uh next what we have are some viral diseases that are caused by viruses such as the common cold, the flu covid 19 which you all have heard of before in the news Ebola HIV and AIDS measles and mumps and so down below we're showing you an image of the SARS cov two virus which is responsible for causing the Covid 19 disease. And so this year reminds us that microorganisms are important in maintaining our health, specifically the ones that are part of the human microbiota but they're also going to be important for causing human diseases as well. And so studying microorganisms are of great importance to humans because they can help improve our health and help protect us from specific diseases. Now this here concludes our brief introduction to how microorganisms are important in health and disease. But we'll continue to talk more about this as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

