1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Bacteria
Problem 25.6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A cholera epidemic in Peru had all of the following characteristics. Which one led to the others?
a. eating raw fish
b. sewage contamination of water
c. catching fish in contaminated water
d. Vibrio in fish intestine
e. including fish intestines with edibles
Verified Solution
