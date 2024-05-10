1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Bacteria
Problem 25.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
52
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice