The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. sporangiospore
b. conidiospore
c. blastospore
d. chlamydospore
The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. apicomplexan
b. gametocyte
c. cyst
d. trophozoite
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen
A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha
Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>