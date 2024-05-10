1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
Problem 10.3a
Which of the following is used to classify organisms into the Kingdom Fungi?
a. ability to photosynthesize; possess a cell wall
b. unicellular; possess cell wall; prokaryotic
c. unicellular; lacking cell wall; eukaryotic
d. absorptive; possess cell wall; eukaryotic
e. ingestive; lacking cell wall; multicellular; prokaryotic
