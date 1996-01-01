Which of the following is a microorganism that contains organelles?
A
Bacillus subtilis
B
Escherichia coli
C
Amoeba
D
Staphylococcus aureus
Step 1: Understand the definition of a microorganism and organelles. Microorganisms are microscopic organisms, which can be prokaryotic or eukaryotic. Organelles are specialized structures within cells that perform distinct functions, typically found in eukaryotic cells.
Step 2: Identify the types of microorganisms listed. Bacillus subtilis, Escherichia coli, and Staphylococcus aureus are all bacteria, which are prokaryotic microorganisms. Amoeba is a eukaryotic microorganism, specifically a protozoan.
Step 3: Recall that prokaryotic cells (bacteria) lack membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, or chloroplasts, whereas eukaryotic cells (like Amoeba) contain these organelles.
Step 4: Compare the options based on cellular structure. Since Bacillus subtilis, Escherichia coli, and Staphylococcus aureus are prokaryotes without organelles, and Amoeba is a eukaryote with organelles, Amoeba is the microorganism that contains organelles.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Amoeba because it is a eukaryotic microorganism possessing membrane-bound organelles, unlike the bacterial options.
