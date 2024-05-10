1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
Problem 25.3a
DRAW IT Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
<IMAGE>
