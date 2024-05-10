"Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. They have a cell wall.

b. They are mainly unicellular.

c. They are mostly pathogens.

d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.

e. Some are photosynthetic.

f. They lack mitochondria.

g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic."