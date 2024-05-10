1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.
