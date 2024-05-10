1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
4:23 minutes
Problem 4.16a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements are true regarding protozoans? Select all that apply.
(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They are unicellular.
b. They have cell walls.
c. They are usually nonphotosynthetic.
d. They are animal-like protists.
e. Some are pathogens.
f. They usually have simple life cycles.
g. They often use sexual and asexual reproduction.
h. They usually lack nuclei.
i. They all have mitochondria.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice