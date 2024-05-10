Which of the following statements are true regarding protozoans? Select all that apply.

(NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. They are unicellular.

b. They have cell walls.

c. They are usually nonphotosynthetic.

d. They are animal-like protists.

e. Some are pathogens.

f. They usually have simple life cycles.

g. They often use sexual and asexual reproduction.

h. They usually lack nuclei.

i. They all have mitochondria.