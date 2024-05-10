Indicate the true statements about eukaryotic cells and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. Eukaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.

b. Eukaryotic cells sexually reproduce by mitosis.

c. Eukaryotic cells can make up unicellular or multicellular organisms.

d. Eukaryotic cells always have a cell wall.

e. Eukaryotic cells can be photosynthetic.

f. Eukaryotic cells use fimbriae for motility.

g. Yeast is a multicellular eukaryote.