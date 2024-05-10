16. Microbial Genetics
Methods of Inducing Mutations
The drugs ddC and AZT are used to treat AIDS.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
ddC (2', 3'- dideoxycytidine AZT (3'-azido-2', 3'- dideoxythymidine)
Based on their chemical structures, what is their mode of action?
