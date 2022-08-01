Chemical Mutagens

in this video, we're going to talk a little bit more about chemical munitions or chemicals that can cause mutations in the DNA. Now, some chemical munitions can cause chemical modification. And this is referring to chemicals that have the ability to modify or alter the structure of the nitrogenous bases in the D. N. A. And an example of a chemical munition that can chemically modify the nitrogenous bases are calculating agents. And these chemicals that can chemically modify can also alter the base pairing abilities of the nucleotides that were modified. And so if we take a look at our image down below at this chemical modification box here in purple notice on the left hand side over here, we're showing you a guangying nitrogenous base and this guanine nitrogenous base. It normally forms three hydrogen bonds represented by these three dotted lines that you see here. And usually the guanine are going to base pair with sido scenes or sees. And so you can put a C here uh for the guanine base pairs with seducing uh And again, this is under normal conditions. However, if a chemical mutation that's capable of chemical modification is added such as an alka waiting agent, then it can chemically modify an existing nitrogenous base and it can change its properties. And so notice in this case that a methyl group is being added here at this position where the carbonnel group used to be. And so now there is one less hydrogen bond that can form here. And so there's only two hydrogen bonds that form. And so because this is a chemically modified base where it's modified with a methyl group. We actually call this method all Guan E. And so metal guanine, which is this base that you see here, it has different base pairing abilities. And so instead of base pairing with side of sean's, it can base pair with thigh means and that is not supposed to happen. Guanine are supposed to base pair with C's citizens. Uh not with teased, I means. And so this chemical modification can lead to mutations in the DNA and cause issues. Now, next, what we're going to talk about our base analog and base analog are actual chemicals that are just structurally similar to uh nitrogenous bases. However, these base analog there, although they are very similar to the nitrogenous bases, they are not exactly identical. And so they do have different base pairing properties. Now the base analog are not necessarily going to be chemically modified, like what we've seen up above. Instead, these base analog scan sometimes exist in nature. And so these base analog scan sometimes mistakenly be incorporated um instead of incorporating the normal base. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side over here, we're showing you a normal base and on the right hand side over here we're showing you a base analog. And so this one could exist naturally in nature like I mentioned. And so uh notice that it is different only different from the normal base at this position here, the normal base has a methyl group. Whereas the base analog here has a Boromir in group and so occasionally sometimes base analog Czar mistakenly incorporated uh instead of incorporating the normal base. And so when based analog Czar mistakenly incorporated they can have different hydrogen bonding abilities and different base pairing abilities. And so this can once again lead to mutations in the DNA. And then the last chemical munition that we're going to talk about our inter collating agents. And these are really flat molecules that have the ability to insert Between two base pairs and therefore increase the chance of a point mutation occurring. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the inter collating agents over here, notice on the left we're showing you A D. N. A. Molecule and here we're showing you the addition of an inter collating agent, pro flavin. And so this inter collating agent is a flat molecule that has the ability to insert itself into uh in between two bass players. And the insertion of this inter collating agent can change the structure of the D. N. A. And increase the chance of a point mutation occurring. And so this is another example of a chemical mute agent. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on chemical munitions and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

