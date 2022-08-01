Radiation Mutagens

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on radiation mute agents. And so the exposure to certain types of radiation can actually cause mutations to occur in the D. N. A. And really there are two types of radiation that are commonly used as mutations. The first is going to be UV light or ultraviolet light and the second is going to be x rays. Now U. V light or ultraviolet light causes formation of nuclear based dye MERS that distort the DNA structure. More specifically, it causes the formation of what are known as thinning die MERS and timing die MERS occur when covalin bonds formed between adjacent timing bases in the DNA. And so these timing diners actually cause issues because DNA replication and transcription can actually not continue past the distortion caused by these timing diners. And so the cell typically ends up dying when these timing diners are present. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice that we're showing you UV light used as a method of uh of being a mute agent and so notice that we have the D. N. A. Is over here. And what you can see is that ultraviolet light which can be present in the sun. Um can cause these timing die MERS to form. And the timing diamonds, you can see that two adjacent to, I mean Zarco violently linked and bound together and it distorts the structure of the D. N. A. And so once again it can cause uh this is somewhat of a mutation in the D. N. A. Change in the D. N. A. And these timing diners can cause cell death because it disrupts processes such as DNA replication and transcription. Now x rays are going to cause single and double stranded breaks in the D. N. A. And so rather than causing thiamine diners, what you can see with these X rays over here is that the x rays will cause the D. N. A strands to break. Sometimes it's a single stranded break. Other times it's a double stranded break. But these single stranded DNA bricks is being shown here when they are repaired A lot of times, it will introduce mutations. And so this is why X rays can be used as mutations and specific scenarios. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on radiation mute agent and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

