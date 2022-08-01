in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on methods of inducing mutations. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that induced mutations are controlled deliberate mutations that occur due to an external source. Now in order to increase the mutation rate in bacteria that are being studied, scientists will typically use muted agents to increase the mutation rate. And so muted agents are defined as any chemical or physical agent that can cause mutations. And carcinogens are really just specific types of munitions that will contribute to the development of cancer. And cancer is characterized by uncontrollable cell growth. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the top half of the image is focusing on the term mutation, whereas the bottom half of the image down below is focusing on the term carcinogen. And so what you'll notice is in the top half of the image with the mutation, the mutation is going to be any chemical or physical agent that is used to increase mutation rates or to cause mutations. And so notice that a mutagenic chemicals being added here to this bacteria and the mutation is going to lead to mutations. Now, mutations do not necessarily lead to cancer and so notice that this mutation does not lead to cancer. And so it does lead to a mutation, a change in the DNA sequence, but it does not necessarily lead to cancer mutations don't necessarily lead to cancer. And so we have a mutation here without cancer. Now notice that the carcinogen is a specific type of mutation that leads to the development of cancer. And so the carcinogen here is being added to the bacterial cell and notice that it does lead to a mutation. But this mutation leads to the development of cancer. And so notice that we have uncontrolled division of these mutated cells over here. And this is due to the carcinogen. And so really mutations will lead to um mutations but not necessarily cancer. And carcinogens lead to mutations that lead to the development of cancer. Now, over here on the right, what we're showing you is the OSHA symbol and OSHA stands for occupational safety Health Administration. Uh this is the OSHA hazard symbol for carcinogens and munitions. And so if you see this symbol on any kind of chemical or physical agent, then you should be careful because that substance is going to be either a carcinogen or mutation. Uh and so this year concludes our brief introduction to methods of inducing mutations. Uh and we'll be able to talk more about other methods of inducing mutations as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

